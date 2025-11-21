Niigata Gov. Approves Restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant
18:13 JST, November 21, 2025
NIIGATA — Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi announced his approval of the restart of a reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant at an emergency press conference on Friday.
In approving the restart, Hanazumi demanded that the central government implement seven specific measures, including the reliable development of evacuation routes.
The prefecture will submit the supplementary budget, which includes about ¥30 million for public relations related to safety measures, to the prefectural assembly’s regular session opening on Dec. 2.
Final approval regarding the restart will be given by the prefectural assembly. The Liberal Democratic Party, which supports the governor, holds the majority in the prefectural assembly.
Should the supplementary budget and related bills be passed, the prefecture will inform the central government that local consent has been obtained.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is expected to restart the No. 6 reactor by the end of the fiscal year at the earliest.
The central government and TEPCO are aiming to restart reactors Nos. 6 and 7. If realized, the No. 6 reactor would be the first TEPCO nuclear reactor to resume operations since the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in March 2011.
