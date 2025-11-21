Oita Wildfire Leaves 100 C Hot Spots in Surrounding Areas, Extinguishing Efforts Continue Days After Blaze
16:22 JST, November 21, 2025
OITA — A massive fire that broke out in the Saganoseki district of Oita City has left multiple heat sources above 100 C in the nearby forested areas as of Thursday night, two days after the blaze started, according to Oita University and the city’s fire department.
The fire department plans to focus its firefighting efforts on locations where heat sources have been detected.
According to the university and the fire department, surveys were conducted after sunset on Wednesday and Thursday using drones equipped with infrared cameras. On Wednesday, numerous high-temperature areas ranging from 50 C to more than 130 C were scattered throughout the forested areas near houses that had been burned down. Several hot spots above 100 C were confirmed on Thursday as well.
The fire department said Thursday that the fire on the Saganoseki Peninsula had been contained with no further risk of the fire spreading. However, it is unclear when the blaze will be completely extinguished.
Fire on the nearby uninhabited island of Tsutashima, about 1.4 kilometers southeast of the Saganoseki community, has yet to be brought under control.
