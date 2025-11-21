Hot word :

Earthquake Centered in Tokyo Bay Shakes Chiyoda, Bunkyo Wards in Tokyo

The Japan News

12:47 JST, November 21, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.0 with its epicenter in Tokyo Bay hit the Kanto region at 12:24 p.m. on Friday, measuring 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in central Tokyo such as Chiyoda and Bunkyo wards, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

