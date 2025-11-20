Multilingual Security Robot Patrolling Chion-in Temple in Kyoto; Anticipated as Legacy of Osaka Kansai Expo
15:43 JST, November 20, 2025
A multilingual security robot is undergoing a demonstration experiment at Chion-in Temple, the head temple of the Jodo sect, in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto City, where autumn colors are deepening. It is expected to be utilized as a legacy of the Osaka Kansai Expo.
“Patrolling in progress.” The robot announced its presence while patrolling the temple grounds, where maple trees and other foliage displayed vivid autumn colors. This is “cocobo,” a model sold by major security firm Secom since January 2022. It autonomously navigates around people, detects abandoned objects, fallen individuals, or crowded conditions, and reports these to Chion-in’s disaster prevention center.
It also supports English, Korean, and Chinese languages and can provide guidance via its display. Four units were operational at the Expo.
The four-day demonstration experiment, running through Friday, will verify its ability to handle gravel paths, steps, and cobblestone surfaces.
