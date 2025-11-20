Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Fukui #Bear Attacks

Elderly Man Attacked by Bear while Walking in Ono, Fukui Prefecture; Suffers Head Injuries

The Japan News
Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:02 JST, November 20, 2025

An elderly man walking in Ono, Fukui Prefecture, north of Kyoto, was attacked by a bear around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, a resident reported to emergency services. According to the Fukui Prefectural Police Ono Station and other sources, the man suffered head injuries and was transported to the hospital. The man’s life is not in danger.

The incident occurred in a mountain area, and officers from the police station, city employees, and local hunting association members rushed to the scene, but the bear was believed to have already left into the mountains. The city has set up traps in the vicinity and is maintaining vigilance.

Emergency hunting operations have been conducted twice since October in Katsuyama, adjacent to Ono, resulting in the culling of three bears in total.

Related Article

How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Fukui #Bear Attacks
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING