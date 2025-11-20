Elderly Man Attacked by Bear while Walking in Ono, Fukui Prefecture; Suffers Head Injuries

The Japan News

Prefecture

An elderly man walking in Ono, Fukui Prefecture, north of Kyoto, was attacked by a bear around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, a resident reported to emergency services. According to the Fukui Prefectural Police Ono Station and other sources, the man suffered head injuries and was transported to the hospital. The man’s life is not in danger.

The incident occurred in a mountain area, and officers from the police station, city employees, and local hunting association members rushed to the scene, but the bear was believed to have already left into the mountains. The city has set up traps in the vicinity and is maintaining vigilance.

Emergency hunting operations have been conducted twice since October in Katsuyama, adjacent to Ono, resulting in the culling of three bears in total.