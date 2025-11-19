Hot word :

Yamagata Prefecture’s 1st Snow of Season Observed on Same Date as Last Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Snow is seen built up along the side of a road in Nishikawa, Yamagata Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:27 JST, November 19, 2025

The Yamagata Meteorological Office said Tuesday that the first snowfall of the season in Yamagata Prefecture was observed at the Midoricho district of Yamagata City due to the influence of a winter-type pressure pattern that brought in strong cold air.

Snow mixed with rain was observed around 12:55 p.m. The first snow of last season was also observed on Nov. 18, two days later than the average year.

According to the office, as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, snowfall had been observed at 11 of the prefecture’s 14 observation points. Snow accumulation reached 26 centimeters in the town of Nishikawa, and 22 centimeters in the village of Okura.

