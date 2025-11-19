Yamagata Prefecture’s 1st Snow of Season Observed on Same Date as Last Season
18:27 JST, November 19, 2025
The Yamagata Meteorological Office said Tuesday that the first snowfall of the season in Yamagata Prefecture was observed at the Midoricho district of Yamagata City due to the influence of a winter-type pressure pattern that brought in strong cold air.
Snow mixed with rain was observed around 12:55 p.m. The first snow of last season was also observed on Nov. 18, two days later than the average year.
According to the office, as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, snowfall had been observed at 11 of the prefecture’s 14 observation points. Snow accumulation reached 26 centimeters in the town of Nishikawa, and 22 centimeters in the village of Okura.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement