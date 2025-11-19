Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear Attacks

In Japan, Local Govts Tackling Bear Problem Provide Support for Fruit Tree Removal

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Two bears eat persimmons on a tree in Iwaizumi, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:40 JST, November 19, 2025

Local governments are hurrying to implement measures on removing fruit trees that may attract bears.

The Yamagata prefectural government finalized its countermeasure package and approved ¥53 million in emergency bear countermeasure funds, through an executive decision on Monday. The local government plans to have the measures, including the removal of fruit trees, be completed within this month.

The Fukushima prefectural government approved ¥29.72 million in emergency bear countermeasure funds through an executive decision in October. It will dispatch experts to districts under its jurisdiction upon request to provide guidance on tree removal. The dispatch of experts to seven districts by the end of this month has so far been decided.

The city government of Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, is subsidizing the cost of removing fruit trees. The city had received seven applications this fiscal year as of Tuesday, roughly double the number in a typical year. A city official said, “People’s interest in this issue is particularly high this year.”

Related Article

How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Bear Attacks
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING