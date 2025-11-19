In Japan, Local Govts Tackling Bear Problem Provide Support for Fruit Tree Removal
13:40 JST, November 19, 2025
Local governments are hurrying to implement measures on removing fruit trees that may attract bears.
The Yamagata prefectural government finalized its countermeasure package and approved ¥53 million in emergency bear countermeasure funds, through an executive decision on Monday. The local government plans to have the measures, including the removal of fruit trees, be completed within this month.
The Fukushima prefectural government approved ¥29.72 million in emergency bear countermeasure funds through an executive decision in October. It will dispatch experts to districts under its jurisdiction upon request to provide guidance on tree removal. The dispatch of experts to seven districts by the end of this month has so far been decided.
The city government of Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, is subsidizing the cost of removing fruit trees. The city had received seven applications this fiscal year as of Tuesday, roughly double the number in a typical year. A city official said, “People’s interest in this issue is particularly high this year.”
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
