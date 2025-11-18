Hokkaido Seafood Company Packs Kazunoko Salted Herring Roe, A Popular Item in Osechi New Year’s Meals

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Kazunoko salted herring roe is being sorted at Ihara & Co., a seafood processing company in Rumoi, Hokkaido. With the end of the year approaching, it is now the peak production period for kazunoko, a popular item in osechi New Year’s meals and symbolizes the hope for many descendants. More than 80% is shipped to the Kansai region. “It has a good shape and a satisfying texture,” said a deputy manager in the sales department. “We want people to enjoy the flavor of the ingredients.”