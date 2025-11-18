Environment Ministry Announces Victims of Bear Attacks Nationwide Hit Worst-Ever Level at 196 from April to Oct.
2:02 JST, November 18, 2025
The number of victims of bear attacks from April to the end of October reached 196, the highest on record, the Environment Ministry announced in an interim report on Monday.
Compatible data has been available since fiscal 2006.
The number of cases in which people were injured or killed in bear attacks was 176, also a record.
You may also like to readIn Japan, Drones Being Used to Drive Away Bears Using Fireworks, Sound of Hunting Dogs
The previous records for both figures were set in 2023, with 182 total victims of bear attacks and 165 cases.
For October this year alone, there were 88 victims in 77 cases. Both figures exceeded monthly records set in fiscal 2023 by at least 15.
As a measure to limit victims of bear attacks in places where humans live, the revised Law on the Protection and Management of Wildlife, and the Optimization of Hunting was enacted in September.
You may also like to readPet Shiba Inu Dog Taken by Bear in Akita in Japan’s Northern Tohoku Region Amid Spate of Recent Attacks
Also, a new system regarding the emergency use of guns was introduced so that firing hunting guns in urban areas is permitted under certain conditions.
The system has been implemented 24 times in nine prefectures, including Hokkaido, within slightly over two months through Friday.
In this fiscal year, the number of people who were killed by bears as of Nov. 5 was 13 across the nation. The number more than doubled from six in fiscal 2023.
Even since the start of November, there have been many cases of bears being spotted in urban areas and people being killed or injured by bears.
The ministry believes that the situation may continue and is calling on people to be vigilant.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement