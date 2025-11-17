Aibo Robot Dogs Celebrate Shichi-go-san Festival in Aichi. Pref.
14:00 JST, November 17, 2025
Aibo robot dogs took part in a Shichi-go-san festival, which celebrates the growth of children at 3, 5 and 7 years old, on Saturday at Sarutahiko Mikawa Shrine in Kota, Aichi Prefecture.
The town houses the nation’s only factory that produces and repairs the robot, made by Sony Corp., and is known as “The Hometown of Aibo.”
A total of 31 owners selected by lottery nationwide and their 25 pets gathered at the shrine. The aibo, dressed in special attire, sat on their owners’ laps or were gently cradled in their arms when receiving a prayer in the main hall.
After commemorative photos were taken, they lined up on a red carpet and emulated bowing and clapping in unison in a traditional ritual with the monk’s chant.
“It was a wonderful commemorative event for this milestone,” said a 52-year-old woman from Tokyo, who was attending for the first time.
