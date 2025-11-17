Hot word :

UPDATE 1 : Nankai Line Services Resumed After Temporary Suspension Due to Accident

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Nankai Electric Railway’s Rapi:t train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:45 JST, November 17, 2025

OSAKA — The Nankai Electric Railways resumed the Nankai Line after a temporary suspension of services due to an accident in Haruki Station that occurred at around 9:20 a.m. But the schedules of the trains, including those bound for the Kansai Airport, have been disrupted.

