UPDATE 1 : Nankai Line Services Resumed After Temporary Suspension Due to Accident
The Yomiuri Shimbun
10:45 JST, November 17, 2025
OSAKA — The Nankai Electric Railways resumed the Nankai Line after a temporary suspension of services due to an accident in Haruki Station that occurred at around 9:20 a.m. But the schedules of the trains, including those bound for the Kansai Airport, have been disrupted.
