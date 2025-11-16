Bear Enters Aeon Store in Akita Prefecture; Prefectural Staff Tranquilize, Cull Animal
16:11 JST, November 16, 2025
NOSHIRO, Akita — A bear entered the Aeon Noshiro Store in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, on Sunday morning.
According to the Noshiro Police Station, a staffer at the store called police at about 11:20 a.m. to report the bear’s entry. Aeon employees lowered the shutters on the first-floor furniture section and trapped the 80-centimeter-long bear inside.
Prefectural staff later tranquilized the bear with a blow dart and culled it. Employees and shoppers were evacuated, and no one was injured, police said.
The store is located about 750 meters northwest of JR Noshiro Station in the city center where the city hall and schools are concentrated.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
