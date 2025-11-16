Fermented Foods Become Tourist Attractions, Local Revitalization Amid Health-Conscious Trends

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nobutaro Asai, president of Maruya Hatcho Miso Co., explains his company’s miso production process to tourists from overseas in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture.

NAGOYA — Localities are capitalizing on a growing taste for fermentation tourism — where fermented foods like miso, soy sauce and sake help lure tourists in.

Aichi Prefecture, home to many manufacturers of fermented foods, is running a campaign to raise awareness of its food culture. Aichi promotes itself as “the prefecture of umami,” referring to the flavor produced during the fermentation process when microorganisms break down proteins.

“Our hatcho miso tastes like cheese,” said Nobutaro Asai, 76, president of Maruya Hatcho Miso Co. in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, during a factory tour in September. “It takes more than two years to make.”

Founded in 1337, the long-established miso maker does business with more than 20 countries.

Asai explained the manufacturing process during the tour to a group of about 30 foreign tourists, who admired the miso soup they were served, saying it had a great flavor.

A 73-year-old man from the United States seemed to like the taste of the soup. “I’ve never ate it before,” he said. “I’m going to check back at the States.”

Fermented foods have come into focus amid a growing trend toward health consciousness. In recent years, even chefs from overseas have visited the miso company.

“People are even interested in the wooden barrels we’ve been using for over 160 years,” Asai said. “We also want to convey the Japanese culture of treasuring tools.”

Last year, the Aichi prefectural government launched a promotion council with 41 municipalities and industry groups within the prefecture with the aim of turning fermented foods into a tourist attraction. In September, the council exhibited miso and soy sauce at Tourism Expo Japan, one of the world’s largest travel trade fairs.

The council has set up a registration system for restaurants that serve dishes using fermented foods. As Aichi is set to host the Asian Games and Asian Para Games next autumn, with 45 countries and regions participating, the prefectural government has local fermented foods in its sights as one of the main pillars for promoting tourism.

One of the council’s aims is to promote fermented food manufacturers, many of which are small and midsize enterprises. Sawada Shuzo Co., a sake brewery in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, has received support to provide multilingual guidance to tourists. The brewery has seen a rise in tourists from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, who fly into Chubu Airport. The company said visitors seem to find it exciting to learn about traditional sake brewing methods at its historic buildings.

Chiba Prefecture, the top producer of soy sauce and mirin in Japan, is also promoting the appeal of its products.

Fermentation culture was developed there during the Edo period (1603-1867) by taking advantage of local rivers that were used to transport products to Edo (now Tokyo). In August, the prefectural government exhibited some of its locally produced fermented products at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. About 78,000 people visited the exhibition over five days, with queues forming for original products, such as shaved ice with strawberry and shiro (white) mirin, a specialty of the prefecture.

Fukushima Prefecture, meanwhile, has a thriving brewing industry. In September, the prefectural government published a booklet in collaboration with the travel guide “co-Trip” to introduce the prefecture’s fermentation-related facilities.

In June, the prefectural government organized a train tour on a trial basis that took participants to soy sauce- and wine-producing places. Although the tour had been targeted at women, many men took part, prompting the prefectural government to consider encouraging travel agencies to organize similar tours.

“We felt there was demand [for such tours], regardless of gender or age,” said an official.

“Fermented food culture can be found in various regions in Japan, and each region has the potential to attract visitors,” said Masayuki Kondo, an expert on fermentation tourism at the Japan Institute of Tourism Research. He said it is important for such regions not only to give tourists the chance to interact with locals by having them experience some of the production processes of fermented foods and taste the products, but also to train people who can talk about the history of their food culture.

“If these regions as whole can promote the appeal of their fermented foods, more visitors will be attracted and their communities will be vitalized,” he added.