Japan’s Chichibu Dressed in Autumn Foliage
13:13 JST, November 16, 2025
CHICHIBU, Saitama — Autumn foliage is reaching its peak across the Chichibu region in Saitama Prefecture.
The famous Kinzo Otoshi mountain stream near the entrance to the Ochigawa Valley in the Otaki district of Chichibu is surrounded by mountains with trees that now bear beautiful coloration. Many cars can be seen driving through swirling falling leaves along National Highway Route 140, which winds through the mountains.
Maple trees are turning color around the Iwadatami rock area in the town of Nagatoro in the prefecture. On Friday, Tsuki no Ishi Momiji Park began holding its evening illumination event.
