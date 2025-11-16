In Japan, Drones Being Used to Drive Away Bears Using Fireworks, Sound of Hunting Dogs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A drone equipped with a speaker flies in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, on Friday.

HIDA, Gifu — The Gifu prefectural government on Friday began using drones in an initiative to drive away bears from inhabited areas in Hida in the prefecture.

The drones are equipped with speakers, through which the sound of hunting dogs is played, or fireworks to drive bears deep into the mountains.

On Friday, two drones flew six times over an area of about 1 square kilometer, mainly over an orchard where bear droppings and half-eaten fruit had been found.

“Since bears have caused considerable damage, we would be grateful if they stopped coming to the area,” said Masahiko Amaki of an orchard growing peaches and apples in the areas.

The prefectural government plans to fly drones in other areas and evaluate the effectiveness of the initiative based on evidence of bear activity and other factors.