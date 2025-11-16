In Japan, Drones Being Used to Drive Away Bears Using Fireworks, Sound of Hunting Dogs
12:44 JST, November 16, 2025
HIDA, Gifu — The Gifu prefectural government on Friday began using drones in an initiative to drive away bears from inhabited areas in Hida in the prefecture.
The drones are equipped with speakers, through which the sound of hunting dogs is played, or fireworks to drive bears deep into the mountains.
On Friday, two drones flew six times over an area of about 1 square kilometer, mainly over an orchard where bear droppings and half-eaten fruit had been found.
You may also like to readWhere have bears been sighted? Where have bear attacks taken place?
“Since bears have caused considerable damage, we would be grateful if they stopped coming to the area,” said Masahiko Amaki of an orchard growing peaches and apples in the areas.
The prefectural government plans to fly drones in other areas and evaluate the effectiveness of the initiative based on evidence of bear activity and other factors.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C