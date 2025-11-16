Sakurajima Erupts; Plume Exceeds 4,000 Meters
12:11 JST, November 16, 2025
KAGOSHIMA–An eruption occurred on Mt. Minamidake on Sakurajima in Kagoshima just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, sending up an ash plume 4,400 meters high.
According to the Kagoshima local meteorological observatory, this is the first time a plume has exceeded 4,000 meters since Oct. 18 last year. Volcanic rocks reached the vicinity of the fifth station, 1.2 kilometers from the crater, but no pyroclastic flows were confirmed.
Sakurajima remains at volcanic alert level 3, which restricts entry to the mountain, and the meteorological observatory is urging caution against flying volcanic rocks.
