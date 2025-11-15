Man Attacked by Bear, Left Unconscious While Hunting in Gunma Prefecture
18:11 JST, November 15, 2025
A 60-year-old man was left with injuries to his head and left arm after being attacked by a bear while hunting in a mountain forest in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday morning. He was reportedly unconscious while being transported to the hospital.
According to local police, the man belongs to a local hunting association and was hunting with five companions as it was the start of deer and wild boar hunting season in the prefecture.
A member of the group spotted a bear and fired a hunting rifle. The injured man was attacked as he approached the bear, which had stopped moving. The bear then fled deep into the mountains.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
