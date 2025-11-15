Man Attacked by Bear, Left Unconscious While Hunting in Gunma Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Gunma prefectural police headquarters in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture.

A 60-year-old man was left with injuries to his head and left arm after being attacked by a bear while hunting in a mountain forest in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday morning. He was reportedly unconscious while being transported to the hospital.

According to local police, the man belongs to a local hunting association and was hunting with five companions as it was the start of deer and wild boar hunting season in the prefecture.

A member of the group spotted a bear and fired a hunting rifle. The injured man was attacked as he approached the bear, which had stopped moving. The bear then fled deep into the mountains.