Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear Attacks

Man Attacked by Bear, Left Unconscious While Hunting in Gunma Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Gunma prefectural police headquarters in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:11 JST, November 15, 2025

A 60-year-old man was left with injuries to his head and left arm after being attacked by a bear while hunting in a mountain forest in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday morning. He was reportedly unconscious while being transported to the hospital.

According to local police, the man belongs to a local hunting association and was hunting with five companions as it was the start of deer and wild boar hunting season in the prefecture.

A member of the group spotted a bear and fired a hunting rifle. The injured man was attacked as he approached the bear, which had stopped moving. The bear then fled deep into the mountains.

Related Article

How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Bear Attacks
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING