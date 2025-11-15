Colorful Illuminations Create Mystical Atmosphere at Nagano Garden

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Trees are lit up at the Tateshina Highlands Barakura English Garden in Chino, Nagano Prefecture on Thursday.

Trees began to be light up at the Tateshina Highlands Barakura English Garden in Chino, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday as the Christmas season approaches.

The lights will be on from 4:30 pm to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and public holiday, as well as on Dec. 24 and 25.

On Thursday, red, blue, purple and green lights were illuminating Canadian maples, smoke trees and other trees at the garden, creating a mystical atmosphere alongside the beauty of their silhouettes.

An admission fee of ¥500 is required after 4:00 pm during the light-up times. From Nov. 15 to Nov. 24, residents of Nagano Prefecture and their guests can enter for free upon presenting proof of residence.