Tokyo Deaflympics Kicks Off with Men’s Soccer; Japan-Australia Match Draws Spectators Ahead of Official Opening

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Supporters gather for a men’s soccer match at J-Village Stadium in Fukushima Prefecture on Friday.

7:00 JST, November 15, 2025

The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics kicked off with a men’s soccer match between Japan and Australia at J-Village Stadium in Fukushima Prefecture on Friday, ahead of the official opening, which was scheduled to be held Saturday.

The stadium was packed with families even before the match began. Volunteers who could interpret sign language were also present to help guide deaf spectators around the venue.

The 2025 Deaflympics, sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, will continue through Nov. 26. The events will take place in Tokyo as well as Shizuoka and Fukushima prefectures.

