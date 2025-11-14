Former Ito Mayor Takubo Aims for Re-Election After Losing Office in Shizuoka Pref.
11:40 JST, November 14, 2025
SHIZUOKA – Former mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, Maki Takubo has decided to run in the city’s mayoral election again in December, it has been learned.
Takubo, 55, lost her mayoral position after she was accused of falsifying her academic background.
The former mayor initially dissolved the city council after it passed a motion of no confidence against her. However, the newly elected council members also passed a no-confidence motion at the end of October, causing her to lose her job.
A mayoral election is now scheduled to be held, with campaigning beginning Dec. 7 and voting taking place on Dec. 14.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners Seeking ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ Status
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character