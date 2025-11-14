Former Ito Mayor Takubo Aims for Re-Election After Losing Office in Shizuoka Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Maki Takubo, then mayor of Ito, is seen in tears after a motion of no confidence was passed at an extraordinary city council meeting on Oct. 31 in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture.

SHIZUOKA – Former mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, Maki Takubo has decided to run in the city’s mayoral election again in December, it has been learned.

Takubo, 55, lost her mayoral position after she was accused of falsifying her academic background.

The former mayor initially dissolved the city council after it passed a motion of no confidence against her. However, the newly elected council members also passed a no-confidence motion at the end of October, causing her to lose her job.

A mayoral election is now scheduled to be held, with campaigning beginning Dec. 7 and voting taking place on Dec. 14.