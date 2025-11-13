Fujii Wins Ryuo Title for 5th Consecutive Time, Eligible to Earn Lifetime Ryuo Title
19:16 JST, November 13, 2025
KYOTO — Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii defended his Ryuo title in the fourth match of the best-of-seven title series in Kyoto on Thursday.
In winning the title for the fifth consecutive time, he has become eligible to earn the lifetime Ryuo title after his retirement.
Fujii, 23, defeated 8-dan challenger Yuki Sasaki, 31, at the Kyoto Racecourse match in Kyoto.
In addition to Ryuo, shogi’s most prestigious title, Fujii currently holds five other titles among the eight in shogi.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners Seeking ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ Status
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half