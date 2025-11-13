Fujii Wins Ryuo Title for 5th Consecutive Time, Eligible to Earn Lifetime Ryuo Title

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sota Fujii, right, plays against Yuki Sasaki at Kyoto Racecourse in Kyoto on Thursday.

KYOTO — Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii defended his Ryuo title in the fourth match of the best-of-seven title series in Kyoto on Thursday.

In winning the title for the fifth consecutive time, he has become eligible to earn the lifetime Ryuo title after his retirement.

Fujii, 23, defeated 8-dan challenger Yuki Sasaki, 31, at the Kyoto Racecourse match in Kyoto.

In addition to Ryuo, shogi’s most prestigious title, Fujii currently holds five other titles among the eight in shogi.