Autumn Foliage Coloring Japan’s Shiobara Onsen in Tochigi Prefecture
18:41 JST, November 13, 2025
UTSUNOMIYA — Autumn foliage has reached its peak in the Shiobara Onsen area of Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture. Maple and zelkova trees are displaying beautiful autumn colors, delighting visiting tourists around the “Kurenai Suspension Bridge” spanning the Hokigawa River.
According to the Shiobara Onsen Tourism Association, the bridge is about 53 meters long. A walking path is available beyond the bridge, allowing visitors to stroll around while enjoying the foliage.
The association reports that the leaves began changing color in late October, with the current period through this weekend being the peak viewing time.
“This year, the volume of leaves is particularly abundant, creating a truly spectacular view. We hope visitors will enjoy beautifully changing colors,” an association representative stated.
