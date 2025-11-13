Hot word :

3 Killed in Apartment Fire in Osaka; Many Building Residents Were Elderly

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The apartment building where a fire occurred in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, is seen on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:15 JST, November 13, 2025

OSAKA — Three people were killed in a fire at an apartment building in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, late Wednesday night, police said.

According to Nishinari Police Station, a body of a person of unknown age and gender was found in a room on the fifth floor believed to be the source of the fire. Two other people, a man and a woman in another unit on the fifth floor, were rushed to the hospital but confirmed dead. Three other men in their 60s to 80s were also rescued from the fourth and fifth floors and taken to the hospital.

Many of the apartment’s residents were elderly, with some being bedridden or in wheelchairs. The deceased woman is believed to have been a caregiver providing care to elderly and disabled residents of the apartment.

