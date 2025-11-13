Japan Festival Parades People in Ancient Dress, Makeup in Chiba Pref.
15:17 JST, November 13, 2025
SHIBAYAMA, Chiba — Men and women dressed as ancients walk down the street in Shibayama, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday, as part of the 40th Shibayama Haniwa Festival. The event celebrates the many haniwa clay figures excavated locally and was started in 1982 to bring together the town, which was divided over the construction of Narita Airport. Parade participants wore red makeup to ward off evil spirits, as well as linen clothes, kabuto helmets and necklaces. The crowd applauded when Kuni-no-Miyatsuko, the leader of the pack, exclaimed, “Let us protect the natural beauty and culture of this town for 1,500 years to come.”
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners Seeking ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ Status
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half