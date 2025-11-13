Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Chiba

Japan Festival Parades People in Ancient Dress, Makeup in Chiba Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:17 JST, November 13, 2025

SHIBAYAMA, Chiba — Men and women dressed as ancients walk down the street in Shibayama, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday, as part of the 40th Shibayama Haniwa Festival. The event celebrates the many haniwa clay figures excavated locally and was started in 1982 to bring together the town, which was divided over the construction of Narita Airport. Parade participants wore red makeup to ward off evil spirits, as well as linen clothes, kabuto helmets and necklaces. The crowd applauded when Kuni-no-Miyatsuko, the leader of the pack, exclaimed, “Let us protect the natural beauty and culture of this town for 1,500 years to come.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Chiba
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING