Intl Students Try Apple Picking in Aomori City; Activity Part of Initiative to Promote Charms of Prefecture Overseas

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aomori Chuo Gakuin University students pick apples in Aomori City on Nov. 8.

AOMORI — International students at Aomori Chuo Gakuin University recently tried apple picking at a tourist orchard in Aomori City.

For about 20 years, the university has been running a project offering international students opportunities to learn about the agriculture, forestry, fisheries and tourism industries of Aomori Prefecture. The apple picking is part of the initiative, aiming to have students promote the charms of the prefecture once returning to their home countries.

On Nov. 8, 45 students from countries such as Vietnam and China tried harvesting Sun Fuji and Orin apples at Aomori Sightseeing Apple Garden in Tamogino, Aomori. They carefully selected and gently plucked the apples after being instructed by orchard staff on how to pick and identify tasty ones.

A 21-year-old student from China’s Liaoning Province said she was glad to able to try apple picking since the prefecture’s apples are also well-known in China. Having experienced the nature and food culture of the prefecture, it has become a cherished memory, she said.