Man Injured in Bear Attack While Walking Dog in Iwate
17:31 JST, November 12, 2025
A man in his 40s was injured after a bear scratched his head and arms on the street in front of his house in Hachimantai, Iwate Prefecture, at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Iwate Police Station, the man was taken to the hospital, however his injuries are not life-threatening. He had been walking his dog at the time of the attack.
The man encountered two bears, believed to be a mother and her cub, and was reportedly attacked by the adult bear.
The incident occurred in a mountainous area with scattered residences. The two bears fled after the attack. The local police station is urging nearby residents to exercise caution.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
