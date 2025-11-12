Man Injured in Bear Attack While Walking Dog in Iwate

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A man in his 40s was injured after a bear scratched his head and arms on the street in front of his house in Hachimantai, Iwate Prefecture, at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Iwate Police Station, the man was taken to the hospital, however his injuries are not life-threatening. He had been walking his dog at the time of the attack.

The man encountered two bears, believed to be a mother and her cub, and was reportedly attacked by the adult bear.

The incident occurred in a mountainous area with scattered residences. The two bears fled after the attack. The local police station is urging nearby residents to exercise caution.