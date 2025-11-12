Hot word :

Tori-No-Ichi Festival in Asakusa, Tokyo, Begins; Worshippers Buy Items to Bring Good Fortune

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:08 JST, November 12, 2025

The first of this year’s traditional Tori-no-Ichi festivals, held each November for good luck and business success, began Wednesday at Ohtori Shrine in Asakusa in Tokyo’s Taito Ward. As the drums announcing the start of the first festival, called “Ichinotori,” sounded precisely at midnight, worshippers purchased kumade bamboo rakes adorned with various lucky images such as maneki neko beckoning cats and sea bream. “I come every year and buy a bigger rake each time,” said a 39-year-old trainer from Chiba. “I want to stay healthy and be able to enjoy my work.” The second festival, called “Ninotori,” will be held on Nov. 24.

Return to General News Page

