Tori-No-Ichi Festival in Asakusa, Tokyo, Begins; Worshippers Buy Items to Bring Good Fortune
15:08 JST, November 12, 2025
The first of this year’s traditional Tori-no-Ichi festivals, held each November for good luck and business success, began Wednesday at Ohtori Shrine in Asakusa in Tokyo’s Taito Ward. As the drums announcing the start of the first festival, called “Ichinotori,” sounded precisely at midnight, worshippers purchased kumade bamboo rakes adorned with various lucky images such as maneki neko beckoning cats and sea bream. “I come every year and buy a bigger rake each time,” said a 39-year-old trainer from Chiba. “I want to stay healthy and be able to enjoy my work.” The second festival, called “Ninotori,” will be held on Nov. 24.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners Seeking ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ Status
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours