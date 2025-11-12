Typhoon Fung-wong to Make Closest Approach to Sakishima Islands

The Japan News



The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that areas including Kagoshima Prefecture’s Amami region, Okinawa Island and the Sakishima Islands are at risk of heavy rain reaching warning levels until Friday, as Typhoon Fung-wong moved north-northeast at approximately 10 kilometers per hour off the southwestern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the typhoon was moving north-northeast through the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, with a central pressure of 994 hectopascals.

It is expected to make its closest approach to the Sakishima Islands on Thursday morning, transitioning into an extratropical cyclone over waters near the Okinawa Island that same evening.

The agency also cautioned against warning-level high waves in the Sakishima Islands on Thursday.