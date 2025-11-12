Typhoon Fung-wong to Make Closest Approach to Sakishima Islands
13:45 JST, November 12, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that areas including Kagoshima Prefecture’s Amami region, Okinawa Island and the Sakishima Islands are at risk of heavy rain reaching warning levels until Friday, as Typhoon Fung-wong moved north-northeast at approximately 10 kilometers per hour off the southwestern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning.
According to the agency, at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the typhoon was moving north-northeast through the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, with a central pressure of 994 hectopascals.
It is expected to make its closest approach to the Sakishima Islands on Thursday morning, transitioning into an extratropical cyclone over waters near the Okinawa Island that same evening.
The agency also cautioned against warning-level high waves in the Sakishima Islands on Thursday.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners Seeking ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ Status
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours