LDP Calls for Financial Support for Bear-Control Measures; Party Proposes Subsidies for Box Traps, Electric Fences, Hiring Licensed Hunters

A bear is seen by the Nakatsugawa river in Morioka in October.

The Liberal Democratic Party will call for the inclusion of financial support measures in a package of national government policies to combat bear attacks, which is to be compiled by mid-November, according to a draft of the party’s emergency proposals, The Yomiuri Shimbun learned Tuesday.

The proposals, created by the LDP’s team tasked with handling measures against bear attacks, will be submitted to the government shortly.

The proposals highlight the necessity of government financial support for municipalities to cover the costs of buying box traps and electric fences, disposing of captured bears and hiring licensed hunters as municipal employees, among other things.