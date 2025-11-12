Abductee Megumi Yokota’s Mother ‘Simply Appalled’ by Lack of Resolution in Case; Saturday Marks 48th Anniversary of Yokota Being Taken by North Korean Agents
11:57 JST, November 12, 2025
Speaking to the press in Kawasaki on Tuesday, Sakie Yokota, the 89-year-old mother of abductee Megumi Yokota, expressed feelings of despair. “Why hasn’t such a big issue been resolved yet? I’m simply appalled by the length of time that has passed,” she lamented.
Megumi was taken away by North Korean agents at the age of 13 on Nov. 15, 1977, while walking home from her junior high school in Niigata. Saturday will mark the 48th anniversary of the incident.
Looking back on Megumi’s childhood, Yokota said: “She was an incredibly cheerful child who laughed often. She was a tomboy who caught frogs like a boy would.”
“I just imagine her being happy and healthy and pray every day that this will be resolved soon,” she added.
Yokota is the only living parent of an officially recognized victim of abduction by North Korea.
“I am healthy and capable now, but I think I will gradually grow weaker. A time may come when I am no longer able to meet her,” she said.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Nov. 3 that the government had approached North Korea about holding a summit meeting on the abduction issue.
“I have made requests to various prime ministers, but this is the first time I have felt this level of enthusiasm and drive. I truly want to believe what Ms. Takaichi says,” Yokota said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners Seeking ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ Status
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours