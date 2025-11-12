Abductee Megumi Yokota’s Mother ‘Simply Appalled’ by Lack of Resolution in Case; Saturday Marks 48th Anniversary of Yokota Being Taken by North Korean Agents

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sakie Yokota speaks to the press in Kawasaki on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press in Kawasaki on Tuesday, Sakie Yokota, the 89-year-old mother of abductee Megumi Yokota, expressed feelings of despair. “Why hasn’t such a big issue been resolved yet? I’m simply appalled by the length of time that has passed,” she lamented.

Megumi was taken away by North Korean agents at the age of 13 on Nov. 15, 1977, while walking home from her junior high school in Niigata. Saturday will mark the 48th anniversary of the incident.

Looking back on Megumi’s childhood, Yokota said: “She was an incredibly cheerful child who laughed often. She was a tomboy who caught frogs like a boy would.”

“I just imagine her being happy and healthy and pray every day that this will be resolved soon,” she added.

Yokota is the only living parent of an officially recognized victim of abduction by North Korea.

“I am healthy and capable now, but I think I will gradually grow weaker. A time may come when I am no longer able to meet her,” she said.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Nov. 3 that the government had approached North Korea about holding a summit meeting on the abduction issue.

“I have made requests to various prime ministers, but this is the first time I have felt this level of enthusiasm and drive. I truly want to believe what Ms. Takaichi says,” Yokota said.