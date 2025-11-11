Step Inside the Screen: Netflix House Brings “One Piece,” “Squid Game,” Other Hit Shows to Life

Yasuhiro Kobayashi/The Yomiuri Shimbun

The exterior of Netflix House is seen in Pennsylvania on Monday, ahead of its opening.

NEW YORK — U.S. video streaming giant Netflix is set to usher visitors into the worlds of “One Piece” and other popular programs with its first permanent experiential center, Netflix House, which opens today in Pennsylvania.

Visitors will feel as if they are stepping inside their screens as they enter the facility, where they will experience engaging attractions and shop for exclusive, limited-edition merchandise.

Netflix Inc. is considering building more of these facilities overseas in the future, including in Japan.

Exclusive branded goods for popular franchises like One Piece are for sale at Netflix House.

Netflix House, which was opened early for the press on Monday, covers an area of more than 9,300 square meters next to a large shopping mall near Philadelphia.

It is two stories high and offers four types of experiential attractions.

In one of them, a One Piece-themed mystery-solving game, groups of six to 12 people will work together to solve mysteries and puzzles.

The game takes about one hour, and the cost to play starts at $39 (about ¥6,000) per person.

Visitors can also enjoy virtual reality attractions themed around shows like “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.”

The facility also includes restaurants and shops, where visitors can eat sandwiches featuring the One Piece pirate flag and fried chicken inspired by Squid Game.

The company plans to open a second Netflix House in Dallas in December, followed by one in Las Vegas in 2027.

According to the facility, 70% of the products sold in the shops at Netflix House are limited-edition items available nowhere else.