PokéPark KANTO to Open Feb. 5; Ticket Lottery Starts Nov. 21

A new facility focused on Pokémon, “PokéPark KANTO,” will open inside the Yomiuriland amusement park on Feb. 5, 2026, Yomiuri Land Co. and The Yomiuri Shimbun announced Tuesday.

“PokéPark KANTO” is a joint venture with The Pokémon Company and will be the first permanent outdoor facility where visitors can experience the fun of Pokémon. Applications for tickets will be accepted on the official PokéPark KANTO website from Nov. 21.

The facility will spanning 2.6 hectares within Yomiuriland, which straddles Tokyo’s Inagi City and Kawasaki. It will consist of the “Pokémon Forest” area, which capitalizes on the lush green terrain of the Tama Hills, and “Sedge Town,” where visitors can enjoy two permanent attractions and purchase Pokémon related goods.

Pikachu

Visitors will also be able to meet over 600 Pokémon there.

In Pokémon Forest, visitors can get an up-close look at the gestures and expressions of Pikachu and many other Pokémon on a 500-meter walking trail. Sedge Town features shows and parades.

Pokémon Forest includes stairs and other features that will require visitors to be at least 5 years old, among other restrictions.

Applications for lottery-based ticket sales for admission between Feb. 5 and March 31, 2026, will begin from 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 and close on Dec. 8.

There will be two types of tickets, with prices starting at ¥7,900 for adults aged 13 and over.

Meet more than 600 Pokémon in forest and town

At PokéPark KANTO, visitors will be able to meet more than 600 Pokémon while strolling through the facility’s two main areas: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

Pokémon Forest features tunnels, stairs and meadows that utilize the site’s rich, undulating natural terrain. Visitors can experience a sense of adventure as they meet Pokémon with unique expressions up close. Some Pokémon even offer rides on their backs.

Eevee

Rhyhorn

Sudowoodo

Sedge Town has Pokémon Center, which is familiar among Pokémon game players as a place to help Pokémon recover. It also has an attraction, Pika Pika Paradise, featuring Pikachu and other Pokémon, and a merry-go-round, Vee Vee Voyage, featuring Eevee and friends.

The town also features parades led by Pikachu and Eevee. There is an area where visitors are greeted by Pokémon. The town also has a shop selling plush toys and other goods as well as a store selling original drinks and food.

Lottery winners will be notified around late December

Two types of tickets will go on sale via lottery from 6 p.m. on Nov. 21: the Trainer’s Pass and the Ace Trainer’s Pass. Both include admission to Yomiuriland.

The main ticket type will be the Trainer’s Pass, which allows entry to both “Pokémon Forest” and “Sedge Town,” starting from ¥7,900 for adults (those 13 and older).

The Ace Trainer’s Pass, which allows unlimited entry to Pokémon Forest without having to set an entry time, starts from ¥14,000 for adults. With this pass, visitors can experience each attraction at Sedge Town once at no extra charge. Holders of either pass will be able to take photos with a cast of Pokémon that changes daily.

Due to steep inclines and other features in Pokémon Forest, admission to the area is restricted to those aged 5 and older. Other limits on Pokémon Forest admission include that visitors must be able to climb 110 steps.

Tickets for admission through the end of March 2026 will be available via lottery application from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8. Winners will be notified around late December.

A Town Pass, allowing access only to Sedge Town, will be released later. For details on tickets and general inquiries, visit the PokéPark KANTO official website.

