M6.2 Earthquake Hits East Japan (Update 1)

The Japan News

17:15 JST, November 10, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 hit off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 4:23 p.m. on Monday, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Iwate, Aomori, Miyagi, Akita and Yamagata prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

