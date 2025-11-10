M6.2 Earthquake Hits East Japan (Update 1)
The Japan News
17:15 JST, November 10, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 hit off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 4:23 p.m. on Monday, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Iwate, Aomori, Miyagi, Akita and Yamagata prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Related Tags
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Dior, Gucci Adapt Kyoto’s Traditional Textiles for Modern Tastes
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Strugg...
-
Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings;...
-
Japan to Subsidize Gum Disease Screenings at Companies, Aiming fo...
-
Dōan Fires Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-0 Derby Win over Mainz in Bun...
-
The Cleanup Crew: Swans Glean Fallen Ears of Rice in Akita Prefec...
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises More Than 1% as US Senate Move...
-
Beyond Spanberger, Women Fuel a Democratic Resurgence in Virginia
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreeme...
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Giant Statue of Original Godzilla to Hit Tokyo's Haneda Airport N...
-
South Korean Military Band Backs Out of Japan's Self-Defense Forc...
-
Stand-ins Found Taking Japanese Language Tests for Foreigners See...
-
Fire Ant Detection Dogs to Undergo Trial Training in Environment ...
-
Takaichi Vows to Build ‘Strong Economy’ via Key Investments
Popular articles in the past month
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding Octobe...
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 ...
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spe...
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News...
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars t...
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of u...
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Plans to Extend Oedo Line Subway with 3 New Stations in Nerima Ward; Expected to Open around 2040
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C