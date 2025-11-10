Tokyo Government Conducts Sign Language Lessons Ahead of Deaflympics
16:23 JST, November 10, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo metropolitan government is making final preparations to host the Deaflympics, known as the Olympics for people with hearing difficulties, from Saturday, such as conducting sign language lessons for its staff.
It aims to facilitate the management of the Deaflympics, in which some 3,000 athletes from over 70 countries and regions are slated to compete, by promoting understanding about people with hearing impairments through the lessons. The upcoming Deaflympics will be the first to be held in Japan.
Since Tokyo was selected in 2022 as the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, set to run until Nov. 26, the metropolitan government has held sign language lessons a total of 15 times for welfare department workers and employees involved in events related to the international sports competition. Instructors taught participants how to introduce themselves and explain specifics about sports.
“By learning even simple sign language, we can understand what it’s like to be unable to hear,” a metropolitan government official said.
Tokyo Sport Benefits Corp., which works to promote sports among Tokyoites, also held a sign language lesson, on Oct. 2, for staff of metropolitan government-owned sports facilities to be used as Deaflympics venues. About 40 participants, including those taking part online, learned sign language and gestures that can be used in emergencies such as natural disasters, in addition to how to greet.
“It was a good opportunity to learn what we should keep in mind when welcoming people with hearing difficulties,” one participant said. “I hope to be able to take appropriate action depending on the situation.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Plans to Extend Oedo Line Subway with 3 New Stations in Nerima Ward; Expected to Open around 2040
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C