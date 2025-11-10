Bear Claw Marks Found at Japanese Elementary/Junior High School in Shiojiri, Nagano Pref.
15:52 JST, November 10, 2025
SHIOJIRI, Nagano — A teacher found a damaged window frame in the connecting corridor of Narakawa Elementary/Junior High School in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, around 8 a.m. on Monday.
Claw marks were found on a window screen, prompting the Shiojiri Police Station and the City Board of Education to treat this as a sign of bear activity and urge caution.
According to the authorities, bear footprints were also found near the connecting corridor. Students had already arrived at school by the time the damage was discovered. After confirming the area was safe, classes proceeded as usual.
The school has decided to suspend outdoor activities and club activities for the time being and is asking parents to accompany their children to and from school.
