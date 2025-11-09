Hot word :

Tohoku Shinkansen Briefly Suspended Due to Earthquake (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tohoku Shonkansen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:55 JST, November 9, 2025

Tohoku Shinkansen services were briefly suspended between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations due to the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the Tohoku region on Sunday evening.

The stoppage of the high-speed trains was due to a temporary power outage, according to East Japan Railway Co.

Tsunami Advisory Issued in Iwate Pref.; M 6.7 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan 

