Tsunami Advisory Issued in Iwate Pref.; M 6.9 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan (Update 1)


17:28 JST, November 9, 2025 (updated at 19:12 JST, Nov. 9)

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.9 hit Miyagi and Iwate prefectures at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the city of Morioka and other areas.

The epicenter was off the coast of the Sanriku area, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture. A tsunami of up to 1 meter was expected for the prefecture and the advisory has not been lifted as of Sunday evening.

Tsunami of 20 centimeters were observed in Kuji and Ofunato, and one of 10 centimeters was observed in Miyako.

