Man Clawed by Bear in Side in Niigata Pref., Taken to Hospital
15:55 JST, November 9, 2025
NIIGATA — A man in his 60s was attacked by a bear on his property and was taken to a hospital on Sunday in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture.
According to Shibata Police Station, the man was clawed in the side by the bear, which emerged from the bushes, just after 7 a.m.
The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. The bear is believed to be an adult, about 1 meter long from head to tail.
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Plans to Extend Oedo Line Subway with 3 New Stations in Nerima Ward; Expected to Open around 2040
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C