Man Clawed by Bear in Side in Niigata Pref., Taken to Hospital


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:55 JST, November 9, 2025

NIIGATA — A man in his 60s was attacked by a bear on his property and was taken to a hospital on Sunday in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture.

According to Shibata Police Station, the man was clawed in the side by the bear, which emerged from the bushes, just after 7 a.m.

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. The bear is believed to be an adult, about 1 meter long from head to tail.

