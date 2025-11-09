Man Clawed by Bear in Side in Niigata Pref., Taken to Hospital





NIIGATA — A man in his 60s was attacked by a bear on his property and was taken to a hospital on Sunday in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture.

According to Shibata Police Station, the man was clawed in the side by the bear, which emerged from the bushes, just after 7 a.m.

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. The bear is believed to be an adult, about 1 meter long from head to tail.