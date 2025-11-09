3 Injured in Bear Attacks in Akita Pref.; Man Encounters Bear at Front Door





AKITA — A pair of bear attacks on people occurred in Akita Prefecture on Sunday morning.

In town of Gojome, a woman in her 70s and her daughter in her 50s were attacked by a bear on their property around 6 a.m. According to Gojome Police Station, the mother was clawed in the face, and the daughter, who heard the screams and tried to help, was clawed on the left leg. They said the bear was about 1 meter long.

In the town of Misato in the prefecture, a man in his 80s was attacked by a bear at his home. His wife called an ambulance around 6:30 a.m. According to Daisen Police Station, the man had just left his front door when he came face-to-face with the bear and was clawed in the face. He said there was also another bear nearby. The bears are likely a mother and cub.