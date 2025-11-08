Man Attacked by Bear in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries





NIIGATA — A man in his 30s was bitten by a bear in a ryokan inn parking lot in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, Friday night.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to local police, the man was walking toward the inn, where he was staying, when he was attacked at about 9:30 p.m. The bear ran away after the incident.

The inn is located at a hot spring resort about 200 meters from JR Echigo-Yuzawa Station.