Man Attacked by Bear in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
14:30 JST, November 8, 2025
NIIGATA — A man in his 30s was bitten by a bear in a ryokan inn parking lot in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, Friday night.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
According to local police, the man was walking toward the inn, where he was staying, when he was attacked at about 9:30 p.m. The bear ran away after the incident.
The inn is located at a hot spring resort about 200 meters from JR Echigo-Yuzawa Station.
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
