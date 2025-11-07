Tokyo Skytree Lit Up in Christmas Colors

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Tokyo Skytree is illuminated in a Christmas color palette, as seen on Thursday night in Sumida Ward, Tokyo. The lights went on when seven-member idol group Candy Tune pressed a button. The illumination will keep changing, featuring Christmas tree colors or Santa Claus. The fourth floor of the shopping complex below Skytree is also lit up with about 530,000 lights. The events will run until Dec. 25.