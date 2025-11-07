Bear Sightings, Attacks Spur Delivery Companies in Japan to Go Extra Mile in Ensuring Safety
15:40 JST, November 7, 2025
Leading courier companies are taking extra steps and even delaying deliveries to protect drivers amid the ongoing spate of bear sightings and attacks across the nation.
Yamato Transport Co. has started providing delivery drivers in Hokkaido and the Tohoku region with bear repellant spray. Yamato has also suspended package collection and deliveries in some areas where bear sightings have been reported and is reacting quickly to ensure the safety of its drivers and customers. The company will steadily expand the areas in which its drivers are equipped with spray.
Yamato compiled guidelines in October on how employees should handle an encounter with a bear and has been raising its delivery personnel’s awareness of the dangers posed by the creatures. Sagawa Express Co. also has started sharing bear sighting information on its intranet to notify employees.
Japan Post Co. on Wednesday announced it might temporarily suspend mail delivery and collection services in areas where bears had appeared. In principle, motorcycle deliveries in those areas would be suspended from 5 p.m. Consequently, deliveries of mail and Yu-Pack parcels could be delayed.
In situations such as local authorities or police restricting access to an area or delivery personnel coming across a bear, Japan Post will decide whether to continue operations, including across-the-counter services, at nearby post offices.
“This would inconvenience our customers, but we ask for their understanding and cooperation,” a Japan Post official said.
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
