Japan Highlights Online Authenticity System at World Media Meeting
14:46 JST, November 7, 2025
Japan’s efforts toward implementing Originator Profile (OP) in society was highlighted at a meeting of the world’s largest international press organization.
Originator Profile is a digital technology that allows internet users to verify the originator or publisher of online content, and the technology is aimed at enhancing security within the online space.
At the two-day meeting of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) that started Wednesday, media representatives from Asian countries discussed topics such as how the media should handle the era of generative AI.
Makoto Yoshiike, deputy secretary general of the Originator Profile Collaborative Innovation Partnership (OPCIP), took the stage on Thursday and introduced the efforts of OPCIP, which comprises 46 companies and organizations that are primarily news outlets such as newspapers and TV stations.
“The safety of the online space will be significantly enhanced if a system like OP, which verifies the source of information, becomes an international standard,” Yoshiike said.
OP embeds third-party verified data about the creator of online content, making it easier to identify fake or misinformation. Japan, especially OPCIP members, are currently working for adoption of OP.
