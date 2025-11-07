Japan’s North Welcomes Riot Police for Culling Bears, but Concerns Linger
14:40 JST, November 7, 2025
The decision to allow rifle-carrying riot police officers to cull wild bears in Akita and Iwate prefectures has been welcomed locally, but some observers have also warned that successfully dispatching the bears will be a challenging mission.
The National Police Agency on Thursday revised the rules of the National Public Safety Commission to enable police officers to shoot and cull bears that appear near human settlements. The move comes amid a spate of bear attacks on people in those prefectures.
Culling operations are expected to start on or after Nov. 13, when the revisions come into force.
“We’ll work closely with the local authorities and other groups and make sure that the safety of residents is the top priority,” NPA Commissioner General Yoshinobu Kusunoki said at a press conference on Thursday. “We’ll push ahead with efforts to prevent bears from causing harm.”
Prefectural and municipal governments have handled the capture and culling of bears based on the Wildlife Protection, Control and Hunting Management Law. Police officers have dealt with such instances only in emergencies, based on the Police Duties Execution Law, by taking steps including ordering hunters to cull bears with a hunting gun.
But after receiving a request from the central government to help cull wild bears, the NPA decided police officers would be allowed to shoot bears with rifles in emergency situations, such as when a bear was endangering residents, but hunters were unable to respond. Bear culling operations have been added to the police rules covering the use of rifles, which would normally be used for preventing and quelling vicious crimes.
The police’s bear culling teams will have four members — a local supervisor, two riot police officers armed with rifles, and a liaison officer who will coordinate with relevant entities. The Iwate and Akita prefectural police forces will each be provided with two of these teams, which will work closely with local hunting clubs and conduct shooting practice while learning about bear behavior and vulnerable points.
The agency will continue the dispatch of these teams until instances of harm caused by bears are brought under control. To prepare for emergencies, riot police officers will be dispatched on a rotating basis.
Support and concern
Kazuo Sato, the mayor of Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, has welcomed the arrival of riot police officers armed with rifles.
“At a time when reported bear sightings are becoming more frequent, this will reduce the burden on the local hunting clubs’ members, who do this while holding down jobs,” Sato said.
This sentiment was shared by Tokio Chiba, secretary general of a hunting club in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture. One person was fatally attacked by a bear in the prefecture in October.
“Our hunting club has few young members, so having the police officers come here will be a big help,” said Chiba, 77.
However, Chiba also believes culling the bears, which can reportedly run at speeds of 40 kph, will not be easy. “I don’t think they’ll be able to immediately shoot a moving bear,” Chiba said.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the hardness of a bear’s skull and the thick layer of fat under their skin would render attempts to cull the creatures using the handguns carried by police officers impossible.
Yohei Sasaki, chairman of Dainihon Ryoyukai, a national hunters association based in Tokyo, warned that police officers tasked with shooting bears would face a difficult challenge.
“If the officer’s shot misses, a bear might strike back. And even if the bullet hits the target, the bear could still charge at them,” Sasaki said. “The officers will need a significant amount of training to deal with these situations.”
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
