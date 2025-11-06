Japan Riot Police Allowed to Cull Bears with Rifles

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A bear spotted at the Nakatsu River near Morioka City Hall in Morioka on October 23

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)—The National Police Agency on Thursday revised the rules of the National Public Safety Commission to allow riot police officers to cull wild bears with rifles amid a series of attacks on people across Japan.

The police are set to cull bears in Akita and Iwate prefectures, which have seen an increase in attacks on local residents, with operations scheduled to begin on Nov. 13, when the revisions take effect.

The NPA will dispatch riot police officers to the two prefectures on Thursday to begin training.

Police have previously focused on ensuring the safety of residents and providing information about bear sightings. Due to a shortage of hunters, however, the NPA decided to take part in direct culling after receiving requests for support from the two prefectures.

As handguns are ineffective against bears, rifles held by riot police firearms countermeasures units will be used to cull the animals.

For this reason, the rules on special firearms such as rifles were revised, and wildlife control was added as a permitted use.

In both prefectures, two teams of four people each have been formed to respond to the situation. Each team consists of two shooters, a commander and a liaison officer responsible for coordinating with municipalities.

They will cull urban bears only in situations that appear difficult for licensed local hunters to handle.

Police officers in Japan have never before been involved in culling bears. Riot police officers will receive training from licensed hunters and researchers on bear behavior and vital points in advance, and will conduct shooting practice before carrying out their duties.

Since the number of police personnel qualified to handle rifles is limited, the shooters will be rotated about every two weeks, with members of firearms countermeasures units from other prefectural police departments being specially dispatched to replace them.

The duration and scope of the mission will be reviewed depending on developments.