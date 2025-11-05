Bear Sightings Exceed 20,000 for First Time from April to Sept.; Large Number of Bears Taken, Too

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A bear is seen captured in Numata, Gunma Prefecture, in October.

The number of bear sightings nationwide from April to September reached 20,792, the highest for that period since fiscal 2009, when data became available, and the first time the number has exceeded 20,000 in the first half of a fiscal year, according to preliminary figures released by the Environment Ministry on Tuesday.

The figure was significantly higher than the 15,832 bear sightings reported during the first half of fiscal 2024.

Meanwhile, 6,063 bears were captured or killed from April to September, the highest figure for the period since fiscal 2006.

The numbers were compiled based on reports to police of bear sightings and data submitted from municipal governments.

Regionally, Iwate Prefecture with 4,499 cases was at the top of the list, which excludes Hokkaido, as its prefectural government does not release numbers on local bear sightings. The prefectures following Iwate were Akita with 4,005 cases, Aomori with 1,835 and Yamagata with 1,291. Prefectures in the Tohoku region accounted for over 60% of all bear sightings nationwide.

The number of bears captured or killed in the period, including in Hokkaido, surpassed the 5,345 bears taken throughout all of fiscal 2024. The six-month figure also exceeded the 5,550 taken during the same period in fiscal 2023, when a record high number of people were killed or injured by the animal.

Of the bears taken this fiscal year, 5,983 were culled, according to the preliminary figures.

In Akita Prefecture, 986 bears were killed from April to September.

However, at a press conference in mid-October, Akita Gov. Kenta Suzuki said the number had reached 1,000.

According to the Akita prefectural government, bears have been taken more frequently since around June, when bear sightings began to increase in populated areas.

“As long as bears are posing a threat [to residents], we have to deal with them,” said official from the prefectural government.