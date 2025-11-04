Territory and Sovereignty Museum to Open New Multipurpose Space to Deepen Understanding of Japan’s Territorial Issues

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The interior of the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty

The National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district will open a new multipurpose space named Gateway Hall on Nov. 14.

The new space is equipped with a set of three screens offering a dynamic visual experience and a digital map of the Japanese archipelago, so that visitors can better understand how Japan’s territory was formed and the current situation surrounding remote islands, which are the basis of national borders.

The new space was built as part of the museum’s expansion work. The space will be used for lecture meetings and symposiums, and also has equipment that can be used for convening events online.

To encourage young people to visit the museum, the hall can also be used as a rest area for groups, such as students on school excursions.