Japanese Tourist Killed After Being Struck by Car in Seoul; Drunk Driving Suspected

SEOUL — A Japanese tourist died and her daughter suffered serious injuries, including a broken kneecap, after they were struck by a car while crossing an intersection near Seoul’s bustling Dongdaemun district at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Local police announced Monday that they had detained a man in his 30s on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and injury, among other charges, for driving while intoxicated. The man’s blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting the loss of his license. During questioning, the man reportedly said, “I don’t know how I was driving.”

The area near the scene is a tourist destination lined with hotels and commercial facilities, and is popular among Japanese tourists.