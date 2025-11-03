Japanese Tourist Killed After Being Struck by Car in Seoul; Drunk Driving Suspected
16:19 JST, November 3, 2025
SEOUL — A Japanese tourist died and her daughter suffered serious injuries, including a broken kneecap, after they were struck by a car while crossing an intersection near Seoul’s bustling Dongdaemun district at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Local police announced Monday that they had detained a man in his 30s on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and injury, among other charges, for driving while intoxicated. The man’s blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting the loss of his license. During questioning, the man reportedly said, “I don’t know how I was driving.”
The area near the scene is a tourist destination lined with hotels and commercial facilities, and is popular among Japanese tourists.
