Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Emperor Presents Order of Culture to Sadaharu Oh, 7 others

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Sadaharu Oh

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:33 JST, November 3, 2025

The annual Order of Culture presentation ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace on Monday, and the Emperor presented the decorations to eight individuals, including former professional baseball player and manager Sadaharu Oh.

“I’m truly delighted that you have devoted yourselves to the advancement of culture through your long years of dedicated effort,” the Emperor told the recipients.

Susumu Kitagawa, 74, a professor at Kyoto University who was one of the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and Nizaemon Kataoka, 81, a kabuki actor and living national treasure, were among the other recipients.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING