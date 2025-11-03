Emperor Presents Order of Culture to Sadaharu Oh, 7 others
12:33 JST, November 3, 2025
The annual Order of Culture presentation ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace on Monday, and the Emperor presented the decorations to eight individuals, including former professional baseball player and manager Sadaharu Oh.
“I’m truly delighted that you have devoted yourselves to the advancement of culture through your long years of dedicated effort,” the Emperor told the recipients.
Susumu Kitagawa, 74, a professor at Kyoto University who was one of the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and Nizaemon Kataoka, 81, a kabuki actor and living national treasure, were among the other recipients.
