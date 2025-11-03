Increased Japan Bear Sightings Make 80％ of Climbers Nervous to Go Mountain Climbing, Survey Shows
12:25 JST, November 3, 2025
About 80% of mountain climbers said they feel anxious about climbing mountains amid an increasing number of bear sightings around the country, according to a recent survey.
Japan Meteorological Corporation in Osaka conducted the survey from Sept. 24 to Oct. 14 on its weather information website “tenki to kurasu” (living with weather), which is used by many climbers. Of the 3,594 respondents, 57.3% said they climb mountains at least once a month.
More than half of the respondents answered that the rising number of bear sightings had forced them to change their climbing plans.
When asked if their awareness of mountain climbing had changed due to the rising number of bear sightings, 19.2% of respondents said they had begun to feel extremely concerned and are hesitant to climb mountains. Meanwhile, 57.8% said they have become a little anxious and started to be more cautious.
In addition, 52.8% said increased bear sightings affected their plans of mountain climbing. Regarding how their plans were specifically affected, with multiple answers allowed, 61.6% said they had changed their planned destinations while 29.1% answered that they canceled or postponed their plans.
When asked whether they increased preventative actions against bears during mountain climbing, 38% said they did. Many people said they were taking steps such as carrying bear bells or radios to keep bears away, bringing bear repellent sprays and staying on top of the latest information.
What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Typhoon Nakri to Approach Japan Over the Weekend; Will Near Okinawa, Daito Islands from Friday-Saturday
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation